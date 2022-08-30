OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given another update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center and the woman he might have been with.

Officers said in an updated Facebook post that they now know where the woman who was possibly in contact with inmate Michael Blake was.

The post stated, “Jamie Jo Misevicz was located in Waushara County.” As to Blake’s whereabouts, officers said they still do not know.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.