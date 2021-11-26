Oshkosh PD looking for missing teen who walked away from Mercy Hospital

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is looking for a missing teenager who was under the care of Winnebago Mental Health Institute staff.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, 15-year-old Jordan Coenen was last seen near the intersection of Oakwood Road and West 9th Avenue. Coenen reportedly walked away from Mercy Hospital around 1:50 a.m. Friday morning.

Coenen was under the care of the Winnebago Mental Health Institute staff, and officers searched the area bud did not find him. His whereabouts are reportedly unknown.

Authorities describe Coenen as a white male weighing around 170 pounds and is 6’1″. He has brown hair that is dyed blonde on top. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray sweatshirt, red pants, black socks and sandals.

Photo courtesy of Oshkosh Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

