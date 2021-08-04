Oshkosh PD looking to identify 2 suspects that robbed a gas station at gunpoint

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects were able to rob an Oshkosh gas station for an undisclosed amount of money, and the authorities are asking Oshkosh residents to check their home surveillance to see if they were seen prior to the robbery.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on August 3 around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery that just happened at the R Store Gas Station at 1623 Bowen Street.

There were two suspects involved and they robbed the clerk at the gas station. One of the men involved showed a black handgun and was described as an African American that spoke with an accent. he was wearing dark clothing and bright blue sneakers.

The second man involved was also wearing dark clothing. The race of this suspect is unknown.

Both suspects had their faces partially covered and are thought to be in their teens or twenties. They were able to leave the gas station with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries reported for the incident.

Authorities say the two suspects were seen prior to the robbery in the 2100 block of Evans Street. The Oshkosh Police Department is asking anyone in that area to look at their video surveillance cameras to see if the suspects were seen.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the authorities at 920-236-5700 or 920-231-8477.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.