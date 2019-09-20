UPDATE: Kristopher Hill located, says Oshkosh PD

FRIDAY 9/20/19 6:10 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Oshkosh Police say Kristopher Hill has been located.

Oshkosh PD looking to locate, check welfare of Kristopher Hill

FRIDAY 9/20/19 5:02 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Oshkosh Police are looking for the public’s help in locating and checking the welfare of Kristopher Hill.

Kristopher, 43, is described as white, 5’11”, and weighs about 205 pounds.

Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.

Kristopher was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap. He was last seen driving a 2012 gray Ford Focus with Wisconsin plates 767-VXW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700.

If you have information, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip.