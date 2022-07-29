OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning of a new trend involving people randomly shooting others with ‘Orbeez Guns’ and posting it online.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, 38 Orbeez Guns incidents so far this year have been investigated. These guns are described as plastic airsoft weapons that use water-filled projectiles.

Some of these weapons can be made to resemble real firearms. Authorities say that there is a current social media trend that encourages people to post videos of themselves shooting the gun at random people.

Four arrests have been made for similar types of behavior, said the Oshkosh Police Department. The perpetrators were reportedly arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Shooting an Airsoft Gun.

Officials mentioned that two children were recently injured when someone fired a similar type of gun out of a moving vehicle. Parents were urged to explain to children the consequences of shooting the Orbeez Guns at people or property.

No additional information was provided. Anyone who has details regarding similar incidents is asked to call 920-236-5700.