OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a physical disturbance that involved a gun and ‘several individuals’ at an Oshkosh residence on June 24.

According to a release, officers received information that a physical disturbance took place involving a gun and that a woman was injured. The incident occurred just after midnight.

When officers arrived at the home, located near West 10th Avenue and South Main Street, they discovered that a woman had been physically assaulted and was struck in the head with a gun.

Officers say she was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

No one else was injured during this incident and initial investigation indicates that this was a targeted act.

The investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information regarding this situation they are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

Local 5 will provide an update when more details become available.