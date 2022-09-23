OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a carjacking in which the suspect pointed a gun at the victim’s head, hit her with it, and then stole her car.

According to a release, the incident occurred in the 800 block of North Main Street, around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers say that a woman was sitting in her vehicle on North Main Street when a 20-year-old man approached her and pulled out a gun, aiming it at her head. After a ‘physical struggle’ the suspect hit the woman in the head with the gun, and took off in her car.

The Oshkosh Police Department has identified the suspect as Albert Smith, and was last seen driving in the victim’s car, a gray 2017 Mazda 6 with a Wisconsin license plate number of APN1548.

Officers also say that the victim knew Smith, and that he is still in possession of the handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700, if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, or through the P3 App.

No other information has been provided at this time.

