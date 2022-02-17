OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest after a robbery on Thursday.

According to a release, officers received information that a person entered a business near the intersection of 20th Ave. and Oregon St. demanding money around 8:30 p.m.

The department reports the person received an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the area.

At this time, officers say it is an isolated incident and they do not believe the public is in danger.

If you know anything about the incident or know the person in the pictures above, officers urge you to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.