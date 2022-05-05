OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a series of property damage complaints that took place at local parks throughout the city.

According to the department, officers have received several complaints regarding damage being done to park property between April 23 and May 3.

Damage complaints reportedly took place in the following parks on the following dates:

Stevens Park on April 24 and April 29

Lake Fly Cafe located in Menominee Park on April 30

South Park on April 16 and May 3

Police confirmed that information they have received has led them to believe ‘several juveniles’ are responsible for these damages.

One juvenile has reportedly been arrested for allegedly damaging $1,600 worth of property at South Park. Officials are currently working to identify all other individuals involved in these incidents.

“We strongly urge parents to remind children to be respectful of property and that repairs to fix damaged items can be very costly,” wrote the department.

Those with information surrounding these incidents are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department

at (920) 236-5700 and click Option1.