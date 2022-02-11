OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man has been formally charged with Recklessly Endangering the Safety of an Oshkosh resident.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, an investigation into an undisclosed incident led to the arrest of 20-year-old Godffrey Kairu from Appleton back on January 24.

The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office has since formally charged Kairu with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Authorities are now looking to speak with any individuals who have had an intimate relationship with Kairu. If you know or have any information on Godffrey Kairu you are asked to contact Detective Jeremy Wilson at (920) 236-5732.