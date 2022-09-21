OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a weapons complaint that happened Tuesday evening in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on September 20 around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man shooting his firearm multiple times. He was firing his gun in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane.

A 37-year-old man was eventually taken into custody and there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 920-236-5700. There were no additional details provided.

