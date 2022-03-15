OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a phone scam involving the caller posing as someone with the Oshkosh Police Benevolent Association and asking for money.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, a citizen told authorities that they received a phone call from someone saying they were with the Oshkosh Police Benevolent Association. The caller reportedly requested a donation and became verbally aggressive.

The Oshkosh Police Benevolent Association is affiliated with the police department. They engage in charitable activities aimed at helping the community.

Authorities say that officers may call citizens in regards to investigations, but they will never call to ask for money.

Anyone who receives a similar call like this or has information is asked to call 920-236-5700.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.