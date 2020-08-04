FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh pizza place prepares for grand opening

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Despite the coronavirus pandemic, one pizza place in Oshkosh recently had a successful soft opening.

Three One Four Pizza started construction in April. Their soft opening was a success as they sold out of pizza in just a few hours.

“You can expect a very chill vibe here,” Travis Lee, owner of Three One Four Pizza, tells WFRV Local 5. “This feels like a California, west coast pizza thing in our mind. And that’s what we like, a very relaxed atmosphere.

Three One Four Pizza, located at 803 Otter Avenue, will have a grand opening on August 8.

