Oshkosh pizza place prepares for grand opening

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Despite the coronavirus pandemic, one pizza place in Oshkosh recently had a successful soft opening.
Three One Four Pizza started construction in April. Their soft opening was a success as they sold out of pizza in just a few hours.
“You can expect a very chill vibe here,” Travis Lee, owner of Three One Four Pizza, tells WFRV Local 5. “This feels like a California, west coast pizza thing in our mind. And that’s what we like, a very relaxed atmosphere.
Three One Four Pizza, located at 803 Otter Avenue, will have a grand opening on August 8.
