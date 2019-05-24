Oshkosh Police bring escaped inmate back into custody

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- Oshkosh police are investigating an incident which saw an inmate from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections escape custody.

The inmate, 55-year-old Martin Fitzgerald, was ultimately located and brought back in custody by police.

Oshkosh Police were informed today at 4:00 PM that Fitzgerald had been at Mercy Hospital on S Oakwood Road when he assaulted a DOC correctional officer and escaped their custody.

Roughly 45 minutes later, officers were advised a male attempted to steal a vehicle from the 2100 Block of W. 9th Avenue.

That was where officers located Fitzgerald.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.