Oshkosh Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — An Oshkosh Police officer has graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Captain Rebecca Kaiser graduated on December 20.

The FBI National Academy is an 11-week program that offers advanced police communication, leadership, and fitness training to law enforcement professionals.

Over 52,540 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since 1935.

This year, the 278th Session of the FBI National Academy graduated 258 law enforcement officers from 37 countries, four military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.

Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson graduated from the academy in September of this year.