Oshkosh Police continue to investigate non-credible threats to South Park Middle School

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Police Department says they continue to investigate information posted on social media Friday regarding possible threats to South Park Middle School.

Officials say they have determined the information is not credible and there is no threat to South Park Middle School. This information has been communicated to South Park Middle School families by the Oshkosh School District.

Oshkosh Police say they and the Oshkosh School District continue to work together to ensure the safety of the students and staff of all schools in the community.

Those who observe any threatening statements on social media are encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately and not to not re-post or re-share the information further on social media.

