FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Police currently investigating a weapons call that sent a 60-year-old to the hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- An investigation is currently underway for a physical altercation that happened on Main Street in Oshkosh.

On Monday, May 17, the Oshkosh Police Department responded to a weapons call and reports of a man that had possibly been shot in the 3000 block of Main Street around 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Upon responding and investigating the call, the OPD discovered a physical altercation between several people and a 60-year-old Oshkosh man had occurred.

From this altercation, the 60-year-old had been shot and injured with a BB gun. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Currently, the Oshkosh Police are unaware of any other weapons used or if anyone else was injured during the incident.

If anyone has information regarding this situation they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 or through the relay app. If you wish to stay anonymous, please contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Following in Footsteps: Dylan Wurtz hired as Menasha boys basketball coach

Appleton North wins first Gold Ball at state soccer

UW-Oshosh claims WIAC softball tourney title, automatic NCAA bid

Marty Paulsen

Appleton North soccer wins first state title

On the Diamond: Ashwaubenon stays unbeaten, Kimberly sweeps baseball and softball