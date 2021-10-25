FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Police currently investigating threats made to local school on social media

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, October 25, the Oshkosh Police Department released word of a current investigation regarding a potentially threatening social media post.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, October 25, Officers were notified of the post. Exact details were not released at this time, but the post is explained as mentioning potential threats towards Webster Stanley Middle School.

According to the release, Detectives immediately began an investigation into the situation, and the OPD also placed additional Officers at the school to create a heightened Police presence.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing and at this time the threat is unsubstantiated. Officers want to express the severity of these types of posts on social media. They suggest not reposting or sharing them, but rather contacting Law Enforcement to investigate. The Oshkosh Police Department takes threatening posts extremely seriously and students’ safety is of high concern.

