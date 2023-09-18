OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Oshkosh Police Department say ten men were arrested on Wednesday, September 13, following an undercover prostitution investigation.

According to a release, the Oshkosh Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with other detectives and patrol officers, conducted an undercover prostitution investigation on Oshkosh’s north side.

During the investigation, ten men, all 27-53 years of age, were arrested. Police say, that of the ten men, nine were from the Fox Valley Area and one was from Beaver Dam.

Authorities say Human Trafficking awareness is vitally important and the Oshkosh Police Department works diligently to investigate crimes of this nature.