Oshkosh Police Department investigates, makes arrest in homicide case

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday and have taken an individual into custody.

Officers were notified that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 1200 block of Waugoo Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 67-year-old Oshkosh man with a stab wound from a knife.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a 28-year-old Oshkosh man was taken into custody for First Degree Intentional Homicide.

A 63-year-old woman in the home sustained minor injuries during this incident, according to authorities.

Oshkosh Police say all three individuals knew each other. The incident is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.