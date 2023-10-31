OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department says it is looking for any surveillance footage regarding a garage fire that happened on October 29.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on October 29 around 2 a.m., authorities were sent to a reported fire in the 700 block of Mt Vernon Street. Officials reportedly found an unattached garage that was on fire.

The fire was starting to spread to the house, according to authorities. The Oshkosh Fire Department was reportedly able to put out the fire and there were no reported injuries.

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing and anyone in the area of the incident is asked to review any footage to see if there were any ‘suspicious individuals’ between 1 and 3 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 920-236-5700.

No additional information was provided.