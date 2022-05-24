OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a suspicious incident that occurred near West 17th Avenue and Deleware Street in the City of Oshkosh.

According to a release, around 4:00 p.m., a juvenile female called police to say she was walking near the intersection when a man who she did not know walked up to her.

The man tried to convince the female that he was related to a friend of hers and that he would give the female a ride home. The juvenile then ran away from the male, who did not chase her.

The male is described as a Caucasian in his 30s. He stands about 6’2” tall and has an average build. The man has brown hair, green eyes, and a large tattoo on the right side of his neck. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a baggy green hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a blue surgical face mask.

The investigation remains open at this time and anyone with details is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-231-8477.

No further information was provided.