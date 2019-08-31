Oshkosh Police Department looking for armed robbery suspects

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a business located on the 1800 block of Jackson Street from early Sunday morning.

Officials say around 1:48 a.m., two black men entered a business wearing dark clothing and had clothing covering their faces.

One of the men displayed a handgun and demanded money. Police say witnesses last saw the suspects running west from the business.

Oshkosh police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the department at 920-236-5700.