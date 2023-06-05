OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is labeling Monday morning’s ‘police incident’ a weapons disturbance that endangered multiple children.

In a release, the department says officers responded around 12:07 a.m. to a home on the 1100 block of South Main Street for a report of a man pointing a handgun at people and threatening to shoot them.

The first officers on the scene say they found two children on the second-story balcony of the home. They reportedly escaped from the home and police were able to successfully direct them to safety on the ground.

Police say other occupants of the home were also able to escape leaving the man and two children, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, inside the residence.

At that time the Oshkosh Police Department’s SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiations Team, and Drone Team all responded to the scene along with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Armored vehicles were used to protect everyone who was on the scene as the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office used drones and robots to get information and clear portions of the home.

Officials say SWAT then entered the home and found the 2-year-old child who came willingly into the SWAT Officers’ arms. The child was then safely removed from the residence.

SWAT Officers continued their search and found the man laying on an inflatable mattress under a number of blankets. Underneath the man was a loaded handgun.

The 35-year-old man was then taken into custody before officers safely found and removed the 1-year-old from the home.

None of the children involved were reported to be harmed and the 35-year-old man had an outstanding warrant through Probation and Parole. He remains in custody and is awaiting charges.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department.