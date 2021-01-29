Oshkosh Police Department seeks public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man walked into a business and pointed a gun at an employee, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on Jan. 29 around 6:30 a.m., police officers were alerted of a black male that entered a business, in the 200 Block of Bowen St, and then proceeded to demand money at gunpoint.

The male then fled on foot, and was reportedly seen carrying a gray messenger bag.

According to authorities, the male was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, and was wearing a dark-colored face mask.

No one was injured during the incident.

The Oshkosh Police Department is asking citizens (especially those in the area of Ceape Ave and Bowen St) to check their surveillance cameras to see if the suspect was recorded on the cameras. It is believed that the suspect was on foot in the area at least 15 minutes before the robbery occurred.

If anyone has any information, contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

The investigation is ongoing, and Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.