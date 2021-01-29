FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Police Department seeks public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man walked into a business and pointed a gun at an employee, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on Jan. 29 around 6:30 a.m., police officers were alerted of a black male that entered a business, in the 200 Block of Bowen St, and then proceeded to demand money at gunpoint.

The male then fled on foot, and was reportedly seen carrying a gray messenger bag.

According to authorities, the male was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, and was wearing a dark-colored face mask.

No one was injured during the incident.

The Oshkosh Police Department is asking citizens (especially those in the area of Ceape Ave and Bowen St) to check their surveillance cameras to see if the suspect was recorded on the cameras. It is believed that the suspect was on foot in the area at least 15 minutes before the robbery occurred.

If anyone has any information, contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

The investigation is ongoing, and Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom girls clinch NEC, Bonduel stays perfect

Matt Erickson back as Timber Rattlers manager for 2021

Denmark outlasts Little Chute, Fox Cities Stars girls cruise past Storm

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks