OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A memorial service for the Oshkosh Police Department’s therapy dog will be held on December 12, after K9 Magic became unexpectedly ill and passed away on November 25.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, there will be a memorial service for K9 Magic on December 12. The service will be open to law enforcement as well as the public.

Magic passed away on November 25. The memorial service will reportedly be held at the Best Western Premier Hotel in the City of Oshkosh. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10 a.m.

Officials say that K9 Magic became unexpectedly ill and it was discovered that she had cancer. She was later euthanized to ‘end her pain’. Magic was reportedly the department’s therapy dog and helped provide emotional support, according to officials.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to the Oshkosh Police Department’s K9 Program Attn: Sgt Romanowicz 420 Jackson Street, Oshkosh, WI, 54907.

