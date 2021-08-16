Oshkosh Police department utilize new tools to engage with individuals on the Autism spectrum

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-The Oshkosh Police department has unveiled new resources to use in high-stress situations.

Local Five got an in-depth demonstration of the Police Departments’ brand-new “Sensory Bags.”

The “Sensory Bags” are designed to assist officers when engaging with individuals on the autism spectrum. The bags include items that can negate light and sound, factors that could cause irritation for a person with sensory issues.

Within the bag, officers have tools like weighted blankets, eye masks, or headphones to use with people. These all help to create self-soothing environments for a person on the spectrum, which will help officers to be able to communicate with the individuals more easily about potential problems.

As of now, the OPD has 8 sensory bags, but the Department says they have plans to expand their numbers as more donations are received.