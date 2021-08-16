FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Police Department warns community members of fake phone scams

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- An investigation is underway by the Oshkosh Police Department for multiple phone scams throughout the city.

On Monday, August 16, multiple citizens informed OPD of calls from a fake representative from the Oshkosh Police Department.

The phone scam callers would tell people that he was with the OPD and that they needed to pay gift cards to the department for a “variety of reasons” officials say.

The Oshkosh Police Department has stated that officers may reach out to individuals regarding investigations but would never call requesting money or gift cards from people.

Community members are urged to contact Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 if they receive a call like this.

If you wish to share information regarding this investigation but wish to remain anonymous, you can share it with the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

Local Five will update this story as new details become available.

