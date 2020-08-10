FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Police identify victims in early August shooting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police have identified the victims of an early August shooting incident.

According to authorities, 59-year-old James Gruettner was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in an Oshkosh residence on August 4. John Miller, a 57-year-old man, and Rebecca Borkowski, a 33-year-old woman, were both transported to local hospitals for gunshot wounds.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect, 39-year-old Joshua Aide, shortly after the incident.

Oshkosh Police say Aide is being held on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and two counts of Attempted 1st Degree Homicide.

According to police, Aide and the victims are familiar with each other.

No other details are being released at this time.

