Oshkosh police investigate 2 drive-by shootings in area

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating two drive-by shootings occurring near the intersection W New York Avenue and N. Main Street and in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Street on Friday morning.

Officials say the first incident occurred just after 1 a.m. when police responded to a weapons call at a home in the area of W New York Avenue and N Main Street after receiving information of shots being fired.

Police report the home had receieved damage from gun fire.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident.

Police share the second incident was reported at around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to another weapons call in the 1000 Block of Wisconsin Street after gunshots were reported being heard in the area.

Upon arrival, officers say they canvassed the area and located several shell casings in front of a home.

Authorities report no one was injured during this incident and there did not appear to be any property damage.

Oshkosh officials believe the two incidents are isolated events and the public is not in danger.

Oshkosh Police Department is asking residents with any information about these incidents or discover property damage to contact Detective Artus at (920) 236-5726.

