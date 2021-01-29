Oshkosh Police investigate hit and run, one person sent to hospital

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police are currently investigating a hit and run accident.

The incident happened on County Road A and E. Snell Road in the City of Oshkosh around 2:58 p.m. A bicyclist was traveling eastbound on E. Snell Road and a motor vehicle was traveling southbound on County Road A. One man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The Oshkosh Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team and Detectives responded to the scene and are currently contining the investigation.

County Road A and Snell Road are currently closed. They as you avoid the area at this time.

If anyone has information about the vehicle involved in this accident, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or contact us through the Relay app.