Oshkosh police investigate multiple shooting incidents, 3 taken into custody

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating two shooting incidents that occurred in the 700 block of Division Street and the 700 block of Central Street in the City of Oshkosh on Sunday morning.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, just after 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of multiple gunshots in the 700 block of Division Street. Officials say witnesses described a suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

Officers report having quickly located the suspect vehicle and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, police say a handgun was found in the vehicle and a 20-year-old woman from Oshkosh was taken to jail.

Shortly after authorities say the second set of gunshots in the 700 block of Central Street occurred.

Upon arrival at the second location, police report having detained several individuals. A search warrant was obtained for an address on that block and another handgun was allegedly located.

Authorities say two individuals were taken to jail in connection with this shooting.

There are no known injuries or property damaged in relation to either of these incidents. Oshkosh police say the investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 or use the Relay app.