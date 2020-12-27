FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh police investigate multiple shooting incidents, 3 taken into custody

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating two shooting incidents that occurred in the 700 block of Division Street and the 700 block of Central Street in the City of Oshkosh on Sunday morning.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, just after 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of multiple gunshots in the 700 block of Division Street. Officials say witnesses described a suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

Officers report having quickly located the suspect vehicle and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, police say a handgun was found in the vehicle and a 20-year-old woman from Oshkosh was taken to jail.

Shortly after authorities say the second set of gunshots in the 700 block of Central Street occurred.

Upon arrival at the second location, police report having detained several individuals. A search warrant was obtained for an address on that block and another handgun was allegedly located.

Authorities say two individuals were taken to jail in connection with this shooting.

There are no known injuries or property damaged in relation to either of these incidents. Oshkosh police say the investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 or use the Relay app.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week