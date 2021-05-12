Oshkosh Police investigate threat to ‘West High School’, made on Snapchat

FILE- This Aug. 9, 2017, file photo shows the Snapchat app on a mobile device in New York. Snapchat is joining the online-games bandwagon with a new service that lets people play together on its mobile platform. The company says it wants to make it easier for friends to play together. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department was notified of a message circulating on Snapchat that appeared to make threats to ‘West High School’.

According to authorities, on May 11 around 10:00 p.m., Oshkosh Police Department became aware of a message that was circulating on Snapchat amongst Oshkosh students. The message made threats towards ‘West High School’, but was not specific as to what city the school was located in.

Oshkosh Police Department became aware that the Madison Police Department had also received tips on the same Snapchat message on May 10. After investigating, officers believe that the threats were targeted at the West High School in Madison.

Madison Police Department is investigating the incident, according to officials.

Oshkosh Police believe that there are no threats to Oshkosh West High School, and encourage people not to share or repost similar posts, but to contact law enforcement.

There was no further information available at this time Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.