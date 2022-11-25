OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven cats were found dead near a business in Oshkosh after being abandoned and left in crates, police are now investigating.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the cats had been left in animal crates, outside a business in the 500 block of Doctors Court sometime between November 17 and 21.

A release states that on November 21, workers at the business discovered the seven cats outside of the business.

The business then contacted the Oshkosh Area Humane Society, who checked on the cats and discovered that all seven were dead, possibly due to the below-freezing temperatures the cats had been left in, police say.

Officers are looking to speak with the owners of the cats.

The investigation is still ongoing and the Oshkosh Police Department is working with the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

The Oshkosh Police Department would like to remind people who are considering surrendering an animal to reach out to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society to discuss options. Oshkosh Police Department

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, through the P3 App, or online. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.