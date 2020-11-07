FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Police investigating after second incident of reported shots fired in one day

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police are investigating a second incident of multiple gunshots on Friday.

Officers say they’re investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Woodland Avenue after being dispatched to the area shortly before 6:30 p.m. Numerous citizens reported hearing the gunshots.

Witnesses say the shooting resulted from a dispute between two groups of people.

There is believed to be no threat to the general public, according to police.

The incident does not appear to be related to reports of shots fired in the city earlier in the day.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 (Option 1) or use the Relay app. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

