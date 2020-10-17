Oshkosh Police investigating after two people found with gunshot wounds

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were found with gunshot wounds in Oshkosh Friday afternoon.

Oshkosh Police say they’re investigating the shooting incident that occurred in the 2200 block of Badger Avenue.

Police were called to a parking lot of a business in the area for a report of a weapon. Authorities say they received information that two people in a vehicle had gunshot wounds.

Officers located those two victims upon arrival.

Oshkosh Police say they are not looking for a suspect at this time. Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700or use the Relay app. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

