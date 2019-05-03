Oshkosh Police investigating armed robbery Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business in the 500 block of Ohio St. at approximately 3:15 AM.

Upon arrival around 4:00 AM, officers discovered that a white male had entered the business, threatened the store clerk with a knife, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The male suspect was wearing black clothing, a distinct winter hat, a red bandanna covering his face, gray gloves and black shoes with red laces.

The suspect was last seen running Eastbound on 5th Avenue.

There were no injuries reported.

Attached are two photographs of the suspect.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department.