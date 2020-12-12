Oshkosh Police investigating child enticement case of 13-year-old

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a child enticement case that occurred on Dec. 9, 2020.

According to a release, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at approximately 2:05 p.m. near the area of Scott Ave and Frederick St. in Oshkosh an adult male attempted to get a 13-year-old female in his vehicle.

Authorities say the man later expressed disapproval to the female and asked her to have sex with him.

The Oshkosh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the male suspect in this incident.

Officers say the suspect is described as a 40-year-old white male with a black goatee. He was observed wearing a gray baseball cap backward and a gray zip-up sweatshirt.

The suspect was operating a vehicle which is described as a silver colored Chevy Cruz with no front license plate and some scratches to the front passenger door. The vehicle involved is pictured below.

If anyone has information about this incident, authorities urge you to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 (Option 1) or use the Relay app. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.