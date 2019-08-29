Oshkosh Police investigating crash, 23-year-old in hospital with life-threatening injuries

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an accident that occurred in the 200 block of W. South Park Avenue in the City of Oshkosh.

Officers received information that an accident had happened around 12:30 a.m. on August 29 involving a single-vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a 23 year old woman from Oshkosh laying in the roadway with visible injuries. The woman had been a passenger in the vehicle. She was ultimately transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made.

The Oshkosh Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team responded to the location to investigate and document the accident.

West South Park Avenue was closed for a short duration but is now open.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.