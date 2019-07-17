Oshkosh Police investigating death of 3-year-old

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating the death of a 3-year-old female Tuesday.

Officials say police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Grove Street in Oshkosh just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday for a TV falling on top of the toddler.

Officers were advised the child was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Life-saving measures were taken and the child was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you would like to remain anonymous, you may contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or through the free P3 App downloadable through app stores.