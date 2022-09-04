OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train.

Officers say that the incident happened near the area of Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man.

If you may have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when further details are released.