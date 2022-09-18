OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a man from Milwaukee after being hit by a train.

Officers say that the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, which occurred at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the RR Tracks.

The pedestrian was a 29-year-old Milwaukee resident.

Officers are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.

No other information has been released at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when further details are released.