Oshkosh Police investigating early morning shooting near bar

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police say they’re investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the parking lot outside the French Quarter, a bar located at 539 High Avenue in the City of Oshkosh, at 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report of multiple gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found evidence that gunshots had been fired.

There are no known injuries related to this incident.

Oshkosh Police say one involved subject is in custody for drug charges, but no other supsects are in custody at this time.

The incident appears to have been in relation to an altercation that began inside the bar before moving outside and was not random.

Oshkosh Police continue to investigate the incident and investigators are working to identify potential suspects and witnesses.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 (Option 1) or use the Relay app. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

