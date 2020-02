OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Oshkosh Police are investigating a storage unit fire in the 700 block of W. 3rd Avenue where one person was found dead inside.

Police say it happened on Tuesday at around 9 p.m. They are working to identify the individual. The Oshkosh Fire Department is working with the police department to determine the cause of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.