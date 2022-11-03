OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a human trafficking situation involving a business within the city of Oshkosh.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, detectives and investigators have been watching a business called Xin Chen Massage, located at 234 North Koeller Road.

Authorities determined that illegal sexual contact was taking place inside the business. Law enforcement detained and interviewed two female employees, where they found evidence of potential human trafficking.

The Oshkosh Police Department says they continue to be vigilant in their efforts to combat human trafficking. They are reminding the public that long working hours, the proximity of residence to the business, lack of personal belongings, large amounts of cash, and only male customers are signs of human trafficking involving a business.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and officers are working with other organizations regarding the incident.

No further information was provided.

Local 5 News will update this should any additional details become available.