FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Police investigating numerous reports of shots fired

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police are investigating after receiving numerous reports of gunshots fired in the city.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the report of several gunshots in the area of Scott/Central in Oshkosh.

Officers say they canvassed the area and, at this time, there are no known victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 (Option 1) or use the Relay app. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco overcomes off-court adversity, dominates heading to state

Green Bay Nation 11/4: COVID-19 hits 49ers and Packers

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Injured Reserve Bowl