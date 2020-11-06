Oshkosh Police investigating numerous reports of shots fired

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police are investigating after receiving numerous reports of gunshots fired in the city.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the report of several gunshots in the area of Scott/Central in Oshkosh.
Officers say they canvassed the area and, at this time, there are no known victims.
The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 (Option 1) or use the Relay app. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.
