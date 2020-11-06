Oshkosh Police investigating numerous reports of shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) is calling on the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections and its chair, Representative Ron Tusler (R-Harrison) to use its powers to review Wisconsin's election.

“I am directing the committee to use its investigatory powers under Wisconsin SS 13.31 to immediately review how the election was administered. With concerns surfacing about mail-In ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote counted. There should be no question as to whether the vote was fair and legitimate, and there must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities.

“I encourage citizens to volunteer to participate in the recount in their respective communities and take an active role in ensuring fair elections.

“Wisconsin’s election system is one of the best in the country. We have well-trained staff that finished counting the ballots well before most other states. However, we can always look for ways to improve it even more. I hope the committee investigates the inefficiency of Milwaukee’s central counting of absentee ballots, as well as the removal of voters from the rolls who no longer live here.”