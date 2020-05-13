Oshkosh Police investigating phone scam, man posing as officer

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police say they’re investigating a phone scam in which a man allegedly posed as an officer.

Authorities say a Oshkosh resident notified police that they had received a phone call from a man who stated he was an Oshkosh Police officer. He told the resident that they had an order to appear in court and that they hadn’t shown up. The resident was told that they needed to call 920-350-3795.

When the man called the resident, the caller ID said it was the Oshkosh Police Department calling from the non-emergency number, 920-236-5700.

Officers from the Oshkosh Police Department may call citizens in regards to investigations, but they would not call about missing court or having a court order to appear in court, according to authorities.

Oshkosh Police are urging anyone who receives a phone call like this or has additional information to please contact Detective Vang at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5