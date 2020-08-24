Oshkosh Police investigating physical disturbance

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken into custody Friday evening following a disturbance in Oshkosh.

Police say are investigating the incident, which took place in the 800 block of Mallard Avenue in the City of Oshkosh shortly after 8 p.m. on August 21.

Oshkosh Police officers were dispatched to a physical disturbance involving several individuals at a home.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody for Substantial Battery, a 57-year-old man was referred to the District Attorney’s Office for Battery, and a 54-year-old woman was referred for Disorderly Conduct.

According to Oshkosh Police, the 57-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700 or use the Relay app. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

