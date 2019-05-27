Oshkosh Police investigating reports of gunshot

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving a possible gunshot in the 1600 block of Oak Street.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:10 PM, where police investigated reports of a red van and a silver car driving recklessly down Oak Street.

Officers were also informed that a citizen in the area heard a possible gunshot and discovered a bullet hole in the side of his house after the two vehicles drove past his home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.