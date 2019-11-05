Oshkosh Police investigating robberies near residential area by UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Oshkosh Police say they are currently investigating several robberies that have occurred near the residential area surrounding UW-Oshkosh.

According to police, the following incidents are being investigated:

11/02 at approximately 8:29 PM in the 700 Block of Cherry St. (attempted robbery)

10/29 at approximately 8:38 PM in the 400 Block of Scott Ave.

10/27 at approximately 8:30 PM near Cherry St/ Scott Ave. (attempted robbery)

10/19 at approximately 7:35 PM in the 1200 Block of Kentucky St

Officials say the robbery and attempted robbery on Oct. 19 and Nov. 2 involved the victims messaging a stranger on a dating app. The stranger told the victims where to meet them.

Once the victims went to the location, they were approached by several teenagers who then robbed or attempted to rob them.

Both victims were physically assaulted and reported minor injuries. No weapons were involved.

In both series of incidents, the suspects were described as a group of male African American teenagers.

Oshkosh Police are asking citizens to walk in groups when out at night, stay in lighted public areas, and be vigilant of their surroundings at all times.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Polie at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.